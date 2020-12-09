News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Huge 8ft dead python found near Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:24 PM December 9, 2020   
A dead python found on the bank of the River Orwell

A dead python, measuring 8ft long, has been found near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: RSPCA

A dead 8ft long python has been found washed up on a riverbank near the Orwell Bridge.

The body of the snake was found by a member of the public on Monday, December 7, alongside a black plastic bag and a pair of gloves.

A dead python near the Orwell Bridge

The circumstances surrounding the snake's death are not yet known - Credit: RSPCA

Local RSPCA inspector Jason Finch attended the scene and collected the body of the snake - however the circumstances surrounding its death are not yet known.

Mr Finch said it is unlikely that the snake was an escapee.

He said: “I could not see any obvious health issues or injuries which may have resulted in this snake's death.

You may also want to watch:

“At this stage we do not know if the snake was dead when it was dumped at this location or if it had been abandoned and perished in the elements.

“It does seem unlikely that this snake was an escapee as the location it was found in is relatively remote." 

A dead python on the River Orwell being measured

The python measured 8ft long - Credit: RSPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
  2. 2 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
  3. 3 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
  1. 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
  2. 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  3. 6 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
  4. 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
  5. 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
  6. 9 ‘We need to come down to Tier 1’ - business leader’s plea to bring infection rates down
  7. 10 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town

Mr Finch added finds like these are not unusual.

He added: “Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual and we receive thousands of calls a year relating to reptiles, like snakes and lizards, many of which have been abandoned by their owners. 

“Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy. This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”

Those with information regarding the snake are asked to contact Mr Finch on 0300 123 8018.


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Ipswich Live

Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Holly Hume

person

Egg-free cake maker moves into former Superdrug store

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus