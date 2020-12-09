Huge 8ft dead python found near Orwell Bridge

Published: 2:24 PM December 9, 2020

A dead python, measuring 8ft long, has been found near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: RSPCA

A dead 8ft long python has been found washed up on a riverbank near the Orwell Bridge.

The body of the snake was found by a member of the public on Monday, December 7, alongside a black plastic bag and a pair of gloves.

The circumstances surrounding the snake's death are not yet known - Credit: RSPCA

Local RSPCA inspector Jason Finch attended the scene and collected the body of the snake - however the circumstances surrounding its death are not yet known.

Mr Finch said it is unlikely that the snake was an escapee.

He said: “I could not see any obvious health issues or injuries which may have resulted in this snake's death.

You may also want to watch:

“At this stage we do not know if the snake was dead when it was dumped at this location or if it had been abandoned and perished in the elements.

“It does seem unlikely that this snake was an escapee as the location it was found in is relatively remote."

The python measured 8ft long - Credit: RSPCA

Mr Finch added finds like these are not unusual.

He added: “Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual and we receive thousands of calls a year relating to reptiles, like snakes and lizards, many of which have been abandoned by their owners.

“Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy. This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”

Those with information regarding the snake are asked to contact Mr Finch on 0300 123 8018.



