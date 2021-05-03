News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

Are you making life harder for deaf people by doing these things?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 9:34 AM May 3, 2021   
Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society with some of the children. Picture:

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society with some of the children - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Members of the deaf community in Suffolk have revealed some of the day to day challenges faced when you're hard of hearing in a noisy world.

Lacey and Frankie, members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lacey and Frankie, members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most deaf people rely on a combination of British Sign Language (BSL) and lip reading when communicating, however as many hearing people do not know any signs they can find it hard to understand what a deaf person is trying to say.

Richard Platt is chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society (IDCS) and like three of his five children, he is profoundly deaf.

"It is common that a lot of people don't know how to talk to us," he explained. "We face barriers everywhere.

Elsie and Rosy, members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Elsie and Rosy, members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"People put their hands over their mouths while they speak which means we can't lip read, they mumble their words or speak very quickly which makes it very hard for us to understand.

"A lot of deaf people will misunderstand words the first time so might need you to repeat what you've said several times and then people just get frustrated with us and say to 'forget it' and move on — they can be very rude.

"Face masks have made it much worse as we have to ask people to pull their mask down so we can understand what they're saying."

Sapphire Cook, Amy Root and Richard Platt from the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. Picture: Sarah

Sapphire Cook, Amy Root and Richard Platt from the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This week - Monday, May 3, to Sunday, May 9 - is Deaf Awareness Week and IDCS has organised a Green Day — the colour representing society — with local schools to increase awareness.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cara's warning after hot water bottle burst, causing second-degree burns
  2. 2 Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs
  3. 3 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
  1. 4 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  2. 5 Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue
  3. 6 Revealed: The 114 areas with almost no new Covid cases
  4. 7 Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
  5. 8 Electrical fire sparks emergency response at The Body Shop
  6. 9 Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving on A140
  7. 10 Torrential rain and 50mph winds on way as weather warning issued

After reaching out to over 200 schools they now have 10 entered into a finger spelling competition, to be held on any chosen day of the week.

Over 800 children are set to take part, wearing green for the day and donating £1 each, with the winning school getting a £50 Smyths Toy Store voucher.

Mr Platt is passionate about teaching BSL and says you even learn regional accents, just like with spoken language.

He has created a video with tips on how to communicate with deaf people, including teaching some sign language.

"The whole point of this is to raise awareness in children and adults," Mr Platt added. "If you teach people young about deafness then they will take that knowledge with them when they grow up and can also pass it on to their parents.

"Learning how to sign a few things might help you one day if you bump into a deaf person who needs directions or help with something."

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society

Richard Platt, chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local Charity
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Debenhams in Lloyds Avenue

New owners looking to redevelop Debenhams site in Ipswich

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher

School holds shorts day in memory of much-loved teacher

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Andrea Cristea was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for killing Richard Day

Jail term of teen who killed man outside takeaway extended after error

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
7 criminals jailed in Suffolk

The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus