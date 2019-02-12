Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

PUBLISHED: 09:30 04 March 2019

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An Ipswich drug dealer caught with illegal guns has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Nik Easey claimed he was a collector of military memorabilia but Judge Rupert Overbury said he was satisfied he had the weapons for a criminal purpose.

Easey, 32, of no fixed address, Ipswich, admitted possessing a prohibited Webley revolver mark IV .38 with a barrel less than 30cm, and possessing a Ruger .22LR calibre pistol, a CZ 455 .22 calibre rifle, and more than 80 cartridges without a firearm certificate.

He also admitted possessing 138g of cocaine worth £15,000 and 300g of cannabis worth more than £4,000 with intent to supply.

Sentencing Easey at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Overbury said it was clear from the quantity of drugs found in his possession and dealer lists recovered from his home that he had run a significant drug operation.

He said text messages found on Easey’s phone included requests from customers for cocaine and cannabis and vague threats about what would happen if debts weren’t paid promptly.

Turning to the firearms offences, Judge Overbury said there was a clear need to discourage the unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the .38 revolver was a genuine weapon that had been deactivated in 2015, but since then steps had been taken to reactivate the weapon to the point where it only needed a firing pin to be fitted.

“I don’t accept for one moment that you are a collector of military memorabilia and that you bought it at a car boot sale,” said the judge.

Catherine Bradshaw, for Easey, said although her client had been addicted to class A drugs in his twenties he had enjoyed a period of stability when he became the father of three children and was in full time employment.

However he relapsed after being the first person on the scene of a car accident and his life went into a downward spiral, resulting in him losing his job and his relationship breaking down.

He became addicted to gambling as well as drugs but since being remanded in prison he had attempted to turn his life around.

Most Read

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Broken down double-decker bus causes traffic delays on A14 near Ipswich

A broken double-decker bus has caused delays on the A14 near Copdock Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Stop flushing wet wipes and Yorkshire puddings down the loo, pleads water company

Nicola Harvey from Anglian Water is urging people to reconsider what they flush as wet wipes are causing fatbergs. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Has spring sprung a trap?

Lynne can always resort to her Vera Hat if the weather gets cold again. Picture; LJM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists