Drug dealer jailed after selling cannabis to people he knew
PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 01 October 2020
An Ipswich drug dealer who was arrested after police found cannabis in his bedroom has been jailed for 26 months.
Police went to Sadiq Ali’s home in Nacton Road, Ipswich, on February 27 last year on an unrelated matter and seized a quantity of good quality skunk cannabis and drug dealing paraphernalia including a mobile phone, bags and a tick list, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When the mobile phone was analysed it was found to contain messages which showed Ali had been selling cannabis during the months prior to his arrest, said Peter Gair, prosecuting.
He said Ali had been selling drugs in £10 and £20 deals to people he knew.
Following his arrest Ali had answered “no comment” to questions put to him in a police interview, said Mr Gair.
Ali, 29,:of Nacton Road, Ipswich, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis and two breaches of a suspended sentence order.
