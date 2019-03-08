New 'death cafe' sessions to open in Ipswich and Felixstowe

A monthly cafe which allows people to talk about death is being set up in Ipswich and Felixstowe to provide a safe space for people to explore attitudes and understanding of the topic.

The meetings will provide an open, safe space for individuals to have frank, honest discussion about death and dying.

Death Cafe facilitator, Adele Chaplin, said: "Death Cafe is a wonderful space to allow people to explore their own attitudes and understanding of death.

"It is not a counselling space, just somewhere where those who share a common interest in understanding death and making the most of life can come and share a cup of tea and a good slice of cake.

"We don't want to shove death down people's throats, We just want to create an environment where talking about death is natural and comfortable."

The cafes are designed for anyone, no matter the level of interest.

The Death Cafe model was developed by Jon Underwood and Sue Barsky Reid, based on the ideas of Bernard Crettaz.

The meetings will take place on the first Monday of every month, starting on July 1 at Coffee Cat, Ipswich Town Hall, Cornhill, and on the third Wednesday of every month, starting on July 1 at Cuppa, 81, High Road Felixstowe.

Both classes will take place from 10am to noon.

Death Cafes have spread quickly across Europe, North America and Australasia.

As of today, there are 8738 Death Cafes in 65 countries.