Death crash driver, who was using mobile, jailed for more than four years

Raymond Hogg was jailed for 52 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A 69-year-old lorry driver has been jailed for more than four years for causing the death of another motorist by dangerous driving on the A12.

Mandy Snowling, who died in an accident on the A12 Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY Mandy Snowling, who died in an accident on the A12 Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY

Raymond Hogg had been using his mobile phone in the lead up to colliding with a queue of traffic near the junction for Washbrook on the approach to the Copdock interchange last April.

Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced to 52 months' custody and a five year disqualification from driving upon his release.

Hogg pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing the death of 43-year-old Ipswich grandmother Amanda Snowling by dangerous driving.

Officers were called at about 12:40pm on Friday, April 20, 2018, to reports of a six-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the road.

The scene of the crash on the A12 near Washbrook Picture: GREGG BROWN The scene of the crash on the A12 near Washbrook Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four cars, including Mrs Snowling's red Mazda 6, a black Vauxhall Zafira, a black Toyota Hilux and a blue BMW 320 were involved in the incident, as well as two Volvo lorries - one of which was driven by Hogg, travelling at about 50mph in cruise control as it approached the near stationary traffic in lane one.

Occupants of some of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Hogg's phone was found to have been in almost continuous use for more than 20 minutes prior to the collision.

In addition, an outgoing call was made seconds before impact - requiring the number to be manually selected or dialled.

There was no evidence found that Hogg had applied the brakes of his HGV, or had taken evasive action just prior to the collision.

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, from the serious collision investigation team, said: "It is astonishing that somebody who drives for a living would behave so recklessly behind the wheel.

"Using a mobile phone while driving is one of the 'fatal four' factors that lead to serious collisions on our roads.

"I would urge all drivers to stop and think about the consequences of their actions.

"I would also like to thank Mandy Snowling's family for their patience and support during the investigation, and I hope that the conclusion of this tragic case will provide some measure of closure."