Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

David Hennessy, former St Joseph’s College headmaster and Felixstowe priest, dies at 67

PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 11 March 2019

David Hennessy became head of the independent day and boarding school St Joseph's College in the autumn of 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

David Hennessy became head of the independent day and boarding school St Joseph's College in the autumn of 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

An ex-headmaster of St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, who went on to become a parish priest in Felixstowe, has died after a long illness.

Then Brother David Hennessy, of the De La Salle order, he became head of the independent day and boarding school in the autumn of 1987.

He said, before he started, that “We have got to move with the times, but that is not to say I will follow any educational fashion.” He added that “huge value” would be put on links with the community.

Brother David later trained for the Roman Catholic priesthood, being ordained in the college chapel three weeks before Christmas 1998. As Father Hennessy he served in Cambridgeshire before becoming the parish priest at St Felix, Felixstowe, in 2007.

The Right Rev Alan Hopes, Bishop of East Anglia, said: “Fr David Hennessy, after many years of living with cancer, died very peacefully… in the convent of Jesus and Mary in Felixstowe. He was aided by the prayers of his family and some of the Sisters who were with him.

“I am extremely grateful to the sisters and to Carol (the manager) who have supported him and encouraged him through these last months.”

Most Read

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Woman, 70, waits almost eight excruciating hours for an ambulance after breaking hip

Susan Key and her husband Roger. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lane blocked on A14 following two car crash

A14 Westbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated after fire breaks out on site

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Woman, 70, waits almost eight excruciating hours for an ambulance after breaking hip

Susan Key and her husband Roger. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lane blocked on A14 following two car crash

A14 Westbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Defender Knudsen called up for Kosovo and Switzerland clashes

Jonas Knudsen celebrates the Ipswich equaliser at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Look - it’s old whatsisname. Er... what is his name?

Alexander... er... thingy... um... Armstrong (phew!) presents Pointless. Picture: Remarkable Television/Endemol

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

David Hennessy, former St Joseph’s College headmaster and Felixstowe priest, dies at 67

David Hennessy became head of the independent day and boarding school St Joseph's College in the autumn of 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists