Tribute to ‘dedicated’ and ‘honourable’ councillor

Michael Burke, Mid Suffolk District Councillor for Eye, died on December 22, 2018 Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

A hard-working councillor from Mid Suffolk died just days before Christmas, according to his colleagues.

District Councillor Michael Burke, who represented Eye ward, died Saturday, December 22

He was elected to Mid Suffolk District Council in May 2017 and his responsibilities within the council included being vice chairman of the joint audit and standards committee, a member of development control committee B and also serving on the planning referrals committee.

Nick Gowrley, Mid Suffolk council leader, said: “On behalf of the whole council, we were shocked and greatly saddened to hear of Cllr Burke’s passing.

“As an upstanding member of the community, I’ve always known Michael to be a dedicated and honourable man.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very difficult time.”