Are you in our Deben High gallery in Days Gone By?

Deben High gallery in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 August 2020
Some may enjoy seeing the wrecking ball battering their old school, but for others demolition could tarnish treasured memories.
Next spring the former Deben High School at Felixstowe will be bulldozed – to make way for affordable homes and a community sports hub.
The school in Garrison Lane has been a part of the town since it was built as a grammar school in the 1930s and most recently served as Felixstowe International College.
Our gallery here shows life at Deben through the 1970s to 1990s.
School sports teams, life in the classroom, fundraising events and extra curricular activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme all played an important role in pupils’ education.
