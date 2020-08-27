Gallery

Are you in our Deben High gallery in Days Gone By?

Youngsters at Deben High School in Felixstowe took part in a basketball marathon in March 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Some may enjoy seeing the wrecking ball battering their old school, but for others demolition could tarnish treasured memories.

Deben High School won the National School Canoe championships in April 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Deben High School won the National School Canoe championships in April 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Next spring the former Deben High School at Felixstowe will be bulldozed – to make way for affordable homes and a community sports hub.

The school in Garrison Lane has been a part of the town since it was built as a grammar school in the 1930s and most recently served as Felixstowe International College.

Our gallery here shows life at Deben through the 1970s to 1990s.

School sports teams, life in the classroom, fundraising events and extra curricular activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme all played an important role in pupils’ education.

Do you remember anyone in this line-up? Members of the basketball teams at Deben High in Felixstowe back in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember anyone in this line-up? Members of the basketball teams at Deben High in Felixstowe back in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils at Deben High School took part in a sponsored netball event to raise funds for a school mini bus in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Pupils at Deben High School took part in a sponsored netball event to raise funds for a school mini bus in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Taking a look round an IT class at Deben High in 1999 Picture: OWEN HINES Taking a look round an IT class at Deben High in 1999 Picture: OWEN HINES

Celebrating completing their Duke of Edinburgh awards - students at Deben High School in Felixstowe in December 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Celebrating completing their Duke of Edinburgh awards - students at Deben High School in Felixstowe in December 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Deben High pupils taking a dip in the sea at Felixstowe in April 1999. Do you remember why? Picture: ARCHANT Deben High pupils taking a dip in the sea at Felixstowe in April 1999. Do you remember why? Picture: ARCHANT

Deben High School Orchestra members in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Deben High School Orchestra members in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

