E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Are you in our Deben High gallery in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 August 2020

Youngsters at Deben High School in Felixstowe took part in a basketball marathon in March 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Youngsters at Deben High School in Felixstowe took part in a basketball marathon in March 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Some may enjoy seeing the wrecking ball battering their old school, but for others demolition could tarnish treasured memories.

Deben High School won the National School Canoe championships in April 1977 Picture: ARCHANTDeben High School won the National School Canoe championships in April 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Next spring the former Deben High School at Felixstowe will be bulldozed – to make way for affordable homes and a community sports hub.

The school in Garrison Lane has been a part of the town since it was built as a grammar school in the 1930s and most recently served as Felixstowe International College.

Our gallery here shows life at Deben through the 1970s to 1990s.

School sports teams, life in the classroom, fundraising events and extra curricular activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme all played an important role in pupils’ education.

Do you remember anyone in this line-up? Members of the basketball teams at Deben High in Felixstowe back in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember anyone in this line-up? Members of the basketball teams at Deben High in Felixstowe back in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of Deben High School? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Pupils at Deben High School took part in a sponsored netball event to raise funds for a school mini bus in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTPupils at Deben High School took part in a sponsored netball event to raise funds for a school mini bus in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Taking a look round an IT class at Deben High in 1999 Picture: OWEN HINESTaking a look round an IT class at Deben High in 1999 Picture: OWEN HINES

Celebrating completing their Duke of Edinburgh awards - students at Deben High School in Felixstowe in December 1981 Picture: ARCHANTCelebrating completing their Duke of Edinburgh awards - students at Deben High School in Felixstowe in December 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Deben High pupils taking a dip in the sea at Felixstowe in April 1999. Do you remember why? Picture: ARCHANTDeben High pupils taking a dip in the sea at Felixstowe in April 1999. Do you remember why? Picture: ARCHANT

Deben High School Orchestra members in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANTDeben High School Orchestra members in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

Suffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

Suffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk star Caswell on staying creative one year on from Ed Sheeran gig

Caswell, Suffolk's rising star, who has spent lockdown writing new material Photo: Gabby Sep

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Are you in our Deben High gallery in Days Gone By?

Youngsters at Deben High School in Felixstowe took part in a basketball marathon in March 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which Suffolk businesses have let staff go because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Debenhams are making job cuts across their Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds stores. Picture: DAVID VINCENT, NEIL PERRY, SARAH LUCY BROWN