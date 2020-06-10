Former school site set to become homes and sports facilities

A former school and its 10-acre site is set to be turned into housing and new sports facilities for a growing resort.

The aim is to turn the site in Felixstowe into a new sports hub, providing a new home for the Felixstowe and Corinthians Cricket Club and also – in an upgrading of the sports hall – for Felixstowe Indoor Bowls Club, which could lose its current facilities when the town’s seafront leisure centre is redeveloped.

The school was originally Felixstowe Grammar and for many years Deben High before the creation of Felixstowe Academy. In 2012 the county council leased the site to Felixstowe International College, which vacated the premises in June 2019.

Now the county has transferred the former school site to East Suffolk Council to use to deliver sport, leisure and housing opportunities for the town.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk, said: “This is a hugely exciting scheme for the council and for Felixstowe. We are committed to increasing leisure opportunities in the town and also to improving the housing mix and this will help us to fulfil our ambitions on two important fronts. I would like to thank Suffolk County Council for the support they have shown for our objectives.

“Despite the difficulties we have all faced because of the coronavirus, we want our communities to know how committed we are to moving big projects such as this forward. This is hugely important for the town and the local economy and we look forward to sharing more details of our plans in the weeks and months to come.”

Robert Whiting, deputy county cabinet member for property, said: “After careful consideration of the project presented by East Suffolk Council, we immediately saw the potential of their plans to benefit the local community and happily agreed transfer of this land and buildings to them at a nominal price.”

The playing fields are protected from development under the Schools Framework Act 1977.

The housing element of the proposed development is currently being considered. Initial layouts, mix and tenure, including affordable housing, are being developed with assistance from the projects design team.

An application for outline planning permission is expected to be submitted later this year.