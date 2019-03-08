A mystery bang and the closure of a family diner are among our most read stories

Use the weekend to catch up on some of this weeks top stories including a mystery bang, why you should sun cream your cats and the future of Ipswich’s Debenhams.

The tabby-and-white cat spent most of her life outdoors as a stray with no protection from the sun Picture: CATS PROTECTION The tabby-and-white cat spent most of her life outdoors as a stray with no protection from the sun Picture: CATS PROTECTION

Sun cream for cats? Warning after tabby's sun-damaged ears removed

Cat lovers are being warned to protect their pets from the sun after a stray tabby had part of her ears removed due to damage caused by harmful rays.

Nancy, a five-year-old tabby and white cat, had drastic surgery after vets discovered pre-cancerous cells at the tops of her ears, believed to be caused by severe sun damage.

Now experts are keen to spread the word that one simple treatment, often mistakenly kept away from pets, can help prevent similar cases in future.

Read more about Nancy's story here.

Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe closes its doors for the final time today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe closes its doors for the final time today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

M&S customers to cut up loyalty cards in protest as store closes

Today customers will be making one final protest as their town's Marks and Spencer store will close its doors for the final time.

Protestors are gathering outside the shop in Hamilton Road this morning and will cut up their store loyalty cards.

More than 8,000 people in Felixstowe signed a petition urging M&S to stay, after people complained that they would face a 20-mile round trip to Martlesham if they wanted M&S food in the future.

One customer, Linda Anderson said: “This was not just our M&S it was the lifeblood of our town!”

Debenhams in Ipswich will not be closing next year. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Debenhams in Ipswich will not be closing next year. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Find out more about the closure and the protest here.

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

This week the troubled department store chain revealed a list of the 22 stores it plans to close next year – and branches across Suffolk and north Essex are safe.

The chain went into a pre-pack administration earlier this month wiping out the stakes of all shareholders including Sports Direct's Mike Ashley.

Danniis Diner has shut its doors. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Danniis Diner has shut its doors. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The company said they would have to close some outlets – but those in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford are safe.

Read more about the future of Debenhams in Suffolk here.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Thousands of readers have been saddened by the closure of a popular family diner.

Danniis Diner, on Thetford Road in Brandon announced it was “calling time” two years after opening.

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The diner, which is known for its traditional pie and mash with liquor and eels, was set up in memory of Danielle Foster who died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 25.

Find out more about the closure here.

Did you hear the 'skyquake' over Suffolk last night?

A mystery bang left families around Ipswich in shock this week – with some fearing it was the result of a crash on the A14 and others concerned there may have been an explosion.

But those theories were quickly disproved, but many were still left scratching their heads over what the loud bang could have been.

The noise was so loud it reportedly woke a baby in Great Blakenham.

Read more about the mystery noise here.