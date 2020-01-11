E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Debenhams store closures start today - how do you think retailer can survive?

PUBLISHED: 08:39 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 11 January 2020

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Retail giant Debenhams is set to close 19 of its stores in January - including some in East Anglia.

Debenhams is set to close 19 stores in January 2020 Picture: Peter Byrne/PA WireDebenhams is set to close 19 stores in January 2020 Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester do not feature on this list, though Great Yarmouth in Norfolk is due to lose its Debenhams later this month, on January 15.

The firm entered administration last year, announcing a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) in April, which saw 22 stores earmarked for closure.

Following the 19 store closures this month, there are 28 more expected to shut in 2020 - but the locations of these are yet to be announced.

In total, there could be up to 50 Debenhams stores closing their doors over the next three years.

The news re-ignites the debate about how retailers can survive at a time when high streets are struggling.

Debenhams' decline was put down to the rise of online shopping and marketplaces, alongside other department store giants such as BHS.

MORE: What can be done to save the high street? One community shares their ideas

Nationally, the retail industry has faced its worst year in 25 years, with household names like HMV and Debenhams amongst those to announce significant store closures.

Many towns, such as Sudbury and Ipswich, have resorted to making the most of housing and leisure opportunities in the town centre, to bring people in through other means, not just retail.

- How do you think retailers like Debenhams can survive? Let us know in the comments or email us.

