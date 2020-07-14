Missing Ipswich teenager found safe

Debora Stefan, from Ipswich, has been found (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from the Ipswich area has been found.

Debora Stefan was last seen in Ipswich town centre at midday on Wednesday, July 8.

However, she was located in Leeds on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesman wished to thank the public for their help in the search.