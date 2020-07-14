Missing Ipswich teenager found safe
PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 14 July 2020
A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from the Ipswich area has been found.
Debora Stefan was last seen in Ipswich town centre at midday on Wednesday, July 8.
However, she was located in Leeds on Monday afternoon.
A police spokesman wished to thank the public for their help in the search.
