Train hits deer - blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Commuters are being warned of severe delays on the main London Liverpool Street to Norwich line after a train hit a deer.

The 4.30pm train from London Liverpool Street to Norwich hit a deer between Ipswich and Needham Market blocking the line.

Greater Anglia tweeted at 6.08pm that due to a train fault, services running may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes - affecting all mainline trains from Liverpool Street to Norwich.

They have confirmed that the incident has caused some damage to the train which they are trying to move.

They added that the disruption was expected to last until 10pm tonight and that they are waiting for a rescue train to move the deer before services can resume.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travel.