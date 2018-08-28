Partly Cloudy

Deer suffers ‘massive trauma’ in brutal killing

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 December 2018

The Roe deer was killed in Badley, near Stowmarket Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

UrosPoteko

Police are investigating after a deer was shot and killed in the Suffolk countryside.

The incident happened in Badley, near Stowmarket, at some point between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

A spokesman for Stowmarket Police said the roe deer was shot in the abdomen with a small caliber weapon, which would have caused “massive trauma and unnecessary suffering” to the animal.

According to the wildlife crime division in Suffolk, wild deer are protected by law – but due to the large number of vehicle collisions involving the animals every year, and the damage they cause to crops, land and fencing, their population is legally and humanely culled regularly.

Deer poaching is a recognised crime, and usually takes place during the night.

Anybody with information about the killing is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 37/74657/18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

