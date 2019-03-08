E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged over Degero assault

PUBLISHED: 10:51 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 18 November 2019

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the incident happened Picture: ARCHANT

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the incident happened Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in court charged over the assault of a man inside a popular Ipswich cocktail bar.

Police were called shortly before 1.30am on Sunday, November 3 to reports of a man being attacked inside Degero in St Nicholas Street.

It is understood the 29-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect outside the bar's toilets.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.

Shadrach O'Connor, of no fixed abode, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in Hounslow on Friday, November 15 and brought back to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was then charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place and remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack to come forward, asking those with information to contact South CID on 101, quoting reference 66632/19.

