Police probe attack at Ipswich town centre cocktail bar

A man is in hospital with serious injuries today after he was attacked following an argument at an award-winning Ipswich cocktail bar.

Police were called to Degero in St Nicholas Street just before 1.40am after reports that a man had been assaulted inside.

It is understood the road was closed for a while as police dealt with the incident.

The 29-year-old victim was reported to have been involved in an altercation with the suspect outside the toilets on the first floor, which then continued at the bottom of the stairs.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Detectives do not believe this to have been a random attack and currently understand that the victim and suspect are known to each other."

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

His condition is described as stable and the injuries suffered are not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are expected to return to the scene this morning to carry out further inquiries.

A notice on the door of the premises for the cleaners said: "Last minute but had an issue last night - police asked not to clean."

This is to preserve evidence and allow forensic teams to carry out their work.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 66632/19.

People should call police on 101 or if they prefer can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Degero was last night holding a fireworks after-party with a selection of DJs from 9pm to 3am.

The venue has been a part of Ipswich's leisure, eating out and nightlife scene since 2007 and has won awards, including best town centre venue and overall winner of the town centre bars.

It is well-known for its cocktails and food, as well as a venue for various events with resident DJs entertaining at weekends.