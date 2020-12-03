E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich’s new Deichmann store opens early

PUBLISHED: 14:59 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 03 December 2020

Deichmann's new store in Ipswich town centre has opened early Picture: PAUL GEATER

Footwear chain Deichmann’s new store in Ipswich town centre has opened its doors several days earlier than planned.

The offical opening event will be held on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe offical opening event will be held on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new store, which is located in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton unit on the Cornhill, was due to open on Saturday, promising an offer of a free pair of shoes worth up to £25 for the first 25 customers inside.

It had an original opening date of November 14, but this was pushed back due to the second coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesman for Deichmann has confirmed the store opened for the first time on Wednesday, three days before it was due to welcome its first shoppers.

However, the spokesman added the offer for a free pair of shoes will still apply to Saturday, when the official opening event will be held.

The shop will create 13 full-time jobs, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Ipswich Borough Assets chairman Colin Kreidewolf previously said he believed the store would be “very popular” with Ipswich shoppers and help attract more people to the town centre.

