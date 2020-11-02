Deichmann shoe shop’s Ipswich opening delayed by new Covid lockdown

The Deichmann store in Ipswich is near completion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The opening of Ipswich’s new Deichmann shoe shop in the town centre has been delayed due to the second coronavirus lockdown.

The Deichmann signs had still to arrive when we took pictures of the store from the Old Post Office in early October. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Deichmann signs had still to arrive when we took pictures of the store from the Old Post Office in early October. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

However, managers of the store in the former Burtons and Dorothy Perkins unit say it is ready to open its doors once the latest restrictions against non-essential shops are lifted.

The store, which is creating 13 new full-time jobs, was due to open its doors to the public on Saturday, November 14, with refurbishment on the premises nearly completed.

The makeover of the former clothes store has cost £459,000 in a building that is owned by the council’s property company, Ipswich Borough Assets.

Rebecca Pattern, store manager of Deichmann Ipswich, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Ipswich and are thrilled to have been able to help create new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture on the Cornhill.”

Deichmann, which was founded in Germany more than a century ago, now has 3,700 stores across the world.

It sells women’s shoes, bags and accessories.

It also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.

These come with a price guarantee, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

Ipswich Borough Assets chairman Colin Kreidewolf said he was pleased to see that work on the store has nearly finished.

“We did a bit of external work, but the £459,000 internal work is all from Deichmann,” he said.

“The store now looks better externally than it has for some years.

“They always planned to open in November to capture the Christmas shoppers.

“What is happening is a real shame – but I’m sure they will prove popular when they are able to open their doors at the end of lockdown.

“We are pleased to see that important town centre building has a very good long-term tenant that should be very popular with Ipswich shoppers and attract more people to the Cornhill in the years ahead.”