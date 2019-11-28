E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Schoolgirl's sunflowers reach TV star Holly Willoughby as campaign goes global

PUBLISHED: 12:17 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 28 November 2019

Dejah Robinson is on a mission to spread happiness around the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich schoolgirl is to create 200 more special sunflowers to help spread happiness around the world after her decorations went global.

Seven-year-old Dejah Robinson has already hand made 200 of the glittery sunflowers with the hope that they would be spread around the world.

The idea is part of the Gusford Primary School pupil's 'Operation Spread a Smile' in which she hopes to help others through random acts of kindness.

In the last month alone Dejah's first crop of sunflowers have already gone global arriving in ten different countries around the world: from San Francisco on the American west coast to Sydney, Australia in the east.

Dejah's glittery sunflowers have been sent across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDejah's glittery sunflowers have been sent across the world Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Other sunflower destinations have included Japan, Ireland, Vietnam and South Korea.

As well as travelling widely, Dejah's sunflowers have also gained themselves some celebrity fans including actor and singer Danny Mac, plus This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Asked how she felt about her sunflowers going global, Dejah said: "I'm so happy I'm making people smile it makes me smile. I love seeing all the smiling faces all over the world. It makes me feel proud."

Dejah's mum, Lindzi Bridges, said that the family had been overwhelmed by the response to the flowers - and to the stories of the happiness that they had spread.

"It's been amazing. People have been so excited about it," said Ms Bridges.

"It's so lovely that they have gone so far. You don't expect it from a little piece of wood."

As well as seeing her creations go global, Ms Bridges said that one of Dejah's favourite moments had been receiving a letter from Holly Willoughby.

"Dejah is obsessed with Holly. She loves her," said Ms Bridges.

"I have never seen her speechless. She was over the moon."

The family have been inundated with requests for more sunflowers and have begun to make new decorations to send out around the world.

Ms Bridges added: "People keep saying to us, 'are there more coming?'"

"We have done about 70 of the next 200. Dejah is so excited."

To find out more about Dejah's Operation Spread a Smile you can visit the project's Facebook page.

