Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:04 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 28 November 2018
Archant
Police and ambulance are currently attending an accident which happened on Heath Road in Ipswich.
The police were called to the incident on Heath Road at 8.15am this morning.
Officers said a Citroen Xsara Picasso was in collision with a DAF Truck.
An ambulance crew is currently on the scene but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.
The road is still open but traffic is slow in that area.
Stay with us for updates.