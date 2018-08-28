Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

Police were called shortly before 9am on Monday morning with reports of a car fire on the northbound off slip towards Tesco.

Firefighters also rushed to the scene, where a car was found “well alight”.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed two lanes were shut as highways officers worked to clear the road.

The fire was contained and extinguished by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at 9.20am.

The road was cleared shortly before 11am.