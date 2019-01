Two vehicle collision on A1017

A1017 Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Commuters travelling in the direction of the Haverhill bypass can expect delays after two vehicles have collided.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the A1017 at 7.25am after a Ford Fiesta and SEAT Leon came into collision.

There were no injuries but the road was blocked.

Recovery are currently on site.