Trespass incident causing train delays

Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

The 3.47pm from Cambridge, heading to Ipswich, will be 25 minutes late according to Greater Anglia due to the incident which occurred in the village of Dullingham, near Newmarket.

The incident of trespassing caused services between Ipswich and Cambridge to close but delays of 20 minutes or more are expected across all lines until 6.30pm.

An earlier train from Ipswich to Cambridge leaving at 2.20pm was also delayed by some 26 minutes.

Earlier today a trespassing incident caused delays to the 11.28am train from Felixstowe to Ipswich.

The service was some 11 minutes late.

