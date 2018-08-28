Abnormal load to be escorted through Suffolk this morning

A previous abnormal load making its way through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists should expect delays whilst police escort an abnormal load to the Haven Marina.

The load will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS

The abnormal load will start its journey at 9am today from Fairline Boats in Oundle, Cambridgeshire.

Suffolk police will start their escort on the A14 at the Cambridgeshire border before taking the A1303, A1304 and B1506.

The load will rejoin the A14 before taking the A1308 and the B113 at Needham Market.

Roads in Great Blakenham will then be taken, before the convoy moves onto Lorraine Way, Bramford Way and Sproughton.

It will then take the A1071, A1214 and finally the A137 into Ipswich.

The load will then travel along West End Road, Bridge Street and finally onto the Haven Marina at Key Street.

Police have said that delays can be expected along each of these routes.