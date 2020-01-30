Heavy traffic on A12 at Copdock after car breaks down

There are long delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock after a car broke down.

Police are at the scene of the incident, just after the Copdock Interchange on the London-bound carriageway.

Officers were sent there at 8.18am and remain there while recovery is being arranged.

One lane is currently blocked and traffic is building up in the area.

Elsewhere, a van has broken down near the Elveden war memorial on the A11.

Police were called there at 8.38am, one lane is blocked and traffic is heavy.