Heavy traffic on A12 at Copdock after car breaks down
PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 30 January 2020
Archant
There are long delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock after a car broke down.
Police are at the scene of the incident, just after the Copdock Interchange on the London-bound carriageway.
Officers were sent there at 8.18am and remain there while recovery is being arranged.
One lane is currently blocked and traffic is building up in the area.
Elsewhere, a van has broken down near the Elveden war memorial on the A11.
Police were called there at 8.38am, one lane is blocked and traffic is heavy.