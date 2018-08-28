Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Police were called just after 5.15pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the roundabout linking the A14 with Walton Avenue (A154).

A woman in her 60s has been taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious leg injuries, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Motorists were caught in serious traffic delays affecting both the A14 and Walton Avenue.

A spokesman for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service said: “The SARS CCP assessed and treated a female patient, in her 60s, who had suffered serious injuries.

“The patient was sedated and then taken by land ambulance to hospital in a stable condition.”