Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout
PUBLISHED: 19:45 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:47 13 November 2018
Google Maps
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.
Police were called just after 5.15pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the roundabout linking the A14 with Walton Avenue (A154).
A woman in her 60s has been taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious leg injuries, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Motorists were caught in serious traffic delays affecting both the A14 and Walton Avenue.
A spokesman for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service said: “The SARS CCP assessed and treated a female patient, in her 60s, who had suffered serious injuries.
“The patient was sedated and then taken by land ambulance to hospital in a stable condition.”