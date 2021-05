Published: 5:41 PM May 6, 2021

A Volkswagen Polo and lorry have collided on the A14 causing delays Westbound.

Officers were called to the incident at around 4.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision close to Junction 57 on the A14.

The vehicles have since been moved into a layby nearby and the road is now clear.

No injuries have been reported.