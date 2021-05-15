A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
Published: 11:41 AM May 15, 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Traffic has come to a standstill on the A14 after police attended an incident near to the Orwell Bridge.
Drivers reported being stuck in tailbacks at about 11.30am on Saturday, with police saying they had been dealing with an incident close to the bridge just before 11am.
Police have since confirmed the road is open and the incident has been dealt with - but there are still queues in both directions.