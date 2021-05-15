Published: 11:41 AM May 15, 2021

All lanes were stopped as police dealt with an incident on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Gregg Brown

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A14 after police attended an incident near to the Orwell Bridge.

Drivers reported being stuck in tailbacks at about 11.30am on Saturday, with police saying they had been dealing with an incident close to the bridge just before 11am.

Police have since confirmed the road is open and the incident has been dealt with - but there are still queues in both directions.