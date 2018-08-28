Car fails to stop at scene of crash causing long delays on A12 and A14 at Copdock

A crash involving two vehicles is causing delays on both the A14 and the A12 at the Copdock interchange.

Police responded to calls at 7.55am after a car collided with the central reservation between junction 56 and junction 55 on the A14.

It is believed another car was also involved in the collision but it failed to stop.

One lane is now closed on the road which is causing long tailbacks with traffic stretching from junction 53 at Bramford to junction 56 at Wherstead.

The crash is also causing long delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich. Cars are queueing back to junction 32 at Capel St Mary.

An ambulance has been called, however the casualties are not believed to be seriously injured.