Rail delays after trespass incident

Delays can be expected between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Disruption is expected for several hours on the line between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to an earlier trespass incident.

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe may be delayed by up to 10 minutes, with disruption expected until 9pm this evening.

Greater Anglia has confirmed the delays are down to an earlier trespass incident.

Travel updates and service information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.