Rail delays after train fault on Ipswich line
PUBLISHED: 07:05 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:10 28 December 2018
Archant
A number of morning services travelling through Ipswich station have been cancelled due to a train fault.
Passengers heading through Ipswich onto Bury St Edmunds, Ely and Peterborough can expect some delays this morning following a train fault.
The 8.03am service from Ipswich to Peterborough, due at 9.40am, and the 9.50am service from Peterborough to Ipswich, due at 11.28am, have been cancelled.
This will affect those planning a journey to Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Ely, Manea, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough.
Full details of the disruption can be found on the Greater Anglia website.