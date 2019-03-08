Thunderstorms

Long delays on A12 and A14 after incidents near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:48 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 13 June 2019

Traffic is heavy on the A14 over the Orwell Bridge after two incidents near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic is heavy on the A14 over the Orwell Bridge after two incidents near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists travelling in both directions over the Orwell Bridge have been caught in serious delays after two separate incidents this morning.

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A12 at Martlesham, near the Seven Hills Roundabout.

Officers were called at 7.20am to reports of a crash heading northbound on the busy road near Ipswich.

The road is currently reduced to one lane, causing long disruption along the A12 and knock-on delays on the A14, over the Orwell Bridge heading eastbound towards Felixstowe. There is no indication of any serious injuries.

Drivers travelling towards Ipswich are also caught in disruption after an incident at Copdock earlier this morning.

Police were called at 5.50am with reports of a broken down vehicle at the busy junction.

On arrival, it appeared a car had actually been in collision with a lorry. However a police spokeswoman confirmed there was no indication of any serious injuries.

The scene was cleared by 8am, but drivers have reported ongoing delays on the A14 heading westbound over the Orwell Bridge.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

