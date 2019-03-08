Long delays on A12 and A14 after incidents near Ipswich

Traffic is heavy on the A14 over the Orwell Bridge after two incidents near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists travelling in both directions over the Orwell Bridge have been caught in serious delays after two separate incidents this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A12 at Martlesham, near the Seven Hills Roundabout.

Officers were called at 7.20am to reports of a crash heading northbound on the busy road near Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently reduced to one lane, causing long disruption along the A12 and knock-on delays on the A14, over the Orwell Bridge heading eastbound towards Felixstowe. There is no indication of any serious injuries.

Drivers travelling towards Ipswich are also caught in disruption after an incident at Copdock earlier this morning.

Police were called at 5.50am with reports of a broken down vehicle at the busy junction.

On arrival, it appeared a car had actually been in collision with a lorry. However a police spokeswoman confirmed there was no indication of any serious injuries.

The scene was cleared by 8am, but drivers have reported ongoing delays on the A14 heading westbound over the Orwell Bridge.