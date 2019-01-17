Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delays on the rails after vehicle hits railway barriers at Ingatestone

17 January, 2019 - 15:05
Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail passengers are facing delays today after a car crashed into level crossing barriers at Ingatestone station.

Lines from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich, Norwich, Colchester and Clacton have been affected by the disruption.

Trains running along these lines - including those going through Stowmarket, Manningtree, Braintree, Witham and Marks Tey - may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.

The disruption on the rails is expected to last until 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “A road vehicle has hit and damaged the level crossing equipment at Ingatestone station, at the moment the line through Ingatestone is closed.”

For updates on the trains see here.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Philips Avent baby bottle and soother factory is to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hands over his letter to the club's supporters to football reporter Andy Warren.

Lambert challenges fringe players to fight for places... as Donacien and Rowe get set for loan exit

Janoi Donacien and Danny Rowe are set for loan moves away from Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

Lambert says there have been no bids for Knudsen

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Pagepix

Delays on the rails after vehicle hits railway barriers at Ingatestone

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists