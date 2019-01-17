Delays on the rails after vehicle hits railway barriers at Ingatestone

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail passengers are facing delays today after a car crashed into level crossing barriers at Ingatestone station.

Lines from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich, Norwich, Colchester and Clacton have been affected by the disruption.

Trains running along these lines - including those going through Stowmarket, Manningtree, Braintree, Witham and Marks Tey - may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.

The disruption on the rails is expected to last until 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “A road vehicle has hit and damaged the level crossing equipment at Ingatestone station, at the moment the line through Ingatestone is closed.”

