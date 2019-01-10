Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trains delayed due to ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

10 January, 2019 - 08:22
Passengers travelling between Ipswich and London are facing delays this morning Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and London are facing delays this morning Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Passengers are facing delays on the rails this morning following a ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree.

All trains running between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been delayed by up to 15 minutes, with disruption expected to continue until 8.30am.

The delays will affect trains calling at stations in Diss, Stowmarket Ipswich and Manningtree.

There are also delays on lines running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted airport this morning due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing at Roydon.

Train services running through the station will face delays of up to eight minutes.

For more information see here.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Trains delayed due to ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and London are facing delays this morning Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Nearly 9,000 children living with domestic abuse in Suffolk and Essex - figures reveal

The NSPCC wants the government to legally recognise children living with domestic abuse.

Cold start to day - with temperatures set to peak at 5C

The region is set for another cold and cloudy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New start up lab will give entrepreneurs in Suffolk something to shout about

Shout About Suffolk's Paddy Bishopp and Toby Durrant

How Ipswich owner Marcus Evans’ five-point plan stacks up two years on

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans released his five-point plan for the club two years ago. Picture: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists