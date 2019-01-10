Trains delayed due to ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

Passengers are facing delays on the rails this morning following a ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree.

All trains running between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been delayed by up to 15 minutes, with disruption expected to continue until 8.30am.

The delays will affect trains calling at stations in Diss, Stowmarket Ipswich and Manningtree.

There are also delays on lines running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted airport this morning due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing at Roydon.

Train services running through the station will face delays of up to eight minutes.

