E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Driver crashed into the back of a lorry and span into path of oncoming car, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 12 June 2020

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

An 81-year-old woman died after her car crashed into the back of a broken down lorry on a slip road off the A14 and spun into the path of an oncoming car, an inquest heard.

Delcine Allen, 81, a psychiatric nurse from Ipswich died on January 8, 2019, following the accident on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange.

The inquest heard that on the night of January 7 a lorry had broken down on the slip road from the A14 westbound.

The lorry’s clutch had failed, and despite efforts by the driver to get the vehicle moving he was forced to stop towards the end of the slip road and put his hazard warning lights on.

While he waited in his cab for assistance Mrs Allen’s Hyundai went into the back of the stationary lorry.

From there, the inquest heard, Mrs Allen’s car span into the A14 carriageway where it was hit by another car.

A further car was also hit by debris from the collisions.

Drivers quickly rushed to Mrs Allen’s aid and feared she had stopped breathing, they called 999.

Police, paramedics and fire crews arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and managed to get Mrs Allen out of her car and revive her.

Mrs Allen was taken to hospital but had several cardiac arrests, she was taken to theatre but died shortly afterwards.

A post mortem report carried out by Dr Katie Dickinson at Ipswich Hospital confirmed that Mrs Allen had died of multiple injuries including a disrupted liver.

She gave Mrs Allen’s cause of death as “multiple injuries” and said it was as the “result of a road traffic collision”.

No further action was taken against any of the drivers involved in the crash by Suffolk police.

In a statement read out at the inquest, a forensics officer said it was likely that Mrs Allen either hadn’t seen or was unable to navigate past the broken down lorry when the collision occurred.

In another statement from the driver of the car Mrs Allen hit as she span, it said he hadn’t stopped thinking about the accident since it happened.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, said that Mrs Allen’s injuries were likely sustained in the second crash but that wasn’t completely clear.

He officially recorded Mrs Allen’s cause of death as multiple trauma and as the result of a road traffic collision.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver crashed into the back of a lorry and span into path of oncoming car, inquest hears

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

Corn Exchange toilets and Christchurch Park kiosk reopening

' Keep Left ' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich - this is pointing towards a convenient facility at the Cornh Exchange. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Black couple say police action was ‘upsetting’ after being accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’

A still from the video filmed on the driveway in Ipswich, where two police officers stopped a black couple

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT
Drive 24