Driver crashed into the back of a lorry and span into path of oncoming car, inquest hears

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

An 81-year-old woman died after her car crashed into the back of a broken down lorry on a slip road off the A14 and spun into the path of an oncoming car, an inquest heard.

Delcine Allen, 81, a psychiatric nurse from Ipswich died on January 8, 2019, following the accident on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange.

The inquest heard that on the night of January 7 a lorry had broken down on the slip road from the A14 westbound.

The lorry’s clutch had failed, and despite efforts by the driver to get the vehicle moving he was forced to stop towards the end of the slip road and put his hazard warning lights on.

While he waited in his cab for assistance Mrs Allen’s Hyundai went into the back of the stationary lorry.

From there, the inquest heard, Mrs Allen’s car span into the A14 carriageway where it was hit by another car.

A further car was also hit by debris from the collisions.

Drivers quickly rushed to Mrs Allen’s aid and feared she had stopped breathing, they called 999.

Police, paramedics and fire crews arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and managed to get Mrs Allen out of her car and revive her.

Mrs Allen was taken to hospital but had several cardiac arrests, she was taken to theatre but died shortly afterwards.

A post mortem report carried out by Dr Katie Dickinson at Ipswich Hospital confirmed that Mrs Allen had died of multiple injuries including a disrupted liver.

She gave Mrs Allen’s cause of death as “multiple injuries” and said it was as the “result of a road traffic collision”.

No further action was taken against any of the drivers involved in the crash by Suffolk police.

In a statement read out at the inquest, a forensics officer said it was likely that Mrs Allen either hadn’t seen or was unable to navigate past the broken down lorry when the collision occurred.

In another statement from the driver of the car Mrs Allen hit as she span, it said he hadn’t stopped thinking about the accident since it happened.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, said that Mrs Allen’s injuries were likely sustained in the second crash but that wasn’t completely clear.

He officially recorded Mrs Allen’s cause of death as multiple trauma and as the result of a road traffic collision.