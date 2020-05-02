Deliveroo serves more than 500 free meals to keyworkers in Ipswich

520 free hot meals have been delivered to NHS healthcare workers and vulnerable groups in Ipswich since the beginning of April.

Deliveroo has delivered 520 meals to two main places in Ipswich over the last few weeks, with the majority of meals given free from the fast-food chain KFC, to thank those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the delivery company has done drops at the Ipswich YMCA charity and the Thornbank Care Home in Wellington Street, with more free meals set to be delivered during lockdown.

This comes as part of Deliveroo’s commitment to making 500,000 meals available to frontline NHS workers and vulnerable people for free, with deliveries taking place to hospitals across the country.

Free meals from KFC, which opened its Cardinal Park site for deliveries only last week, have been given to on-call staff members throughout the month.

A spokesman for Deliveroo, said: “It’s truly heartwarming to see the way the UK have shown their support for our heroic NHS workers during these unprecedented times. We’re proud that with the generous contributions made by our customers and corporate donors, we have provided hospitals in Ipswich with a hot meal, to make sure doctors and nurses working around the clock have one less thing to worry about.”

From yesterday, two Costa Coffee branches in Suffolk – one in Stowmarket and one in Ipswich – reopened for drive-thru only, allowing any customers and keyworkers to take advantage of during essential journeys to or from work.

Back in March, busy staff working at Ipswich Hospital were left surprised after Nando’s sent a large order of free food to them.

Rachael Boylan was one of those working at the hospital when the surprise came in.

She said: “Sending massive appreciation to Nandos for a free delivery for the start of our night shift.

“We are all facing a big struggle at the moment and a little kindness goes such a long way.”

