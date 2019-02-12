Delivery driver describes people in his van on day of Ipswich teenager’s death

An Ipswich delivery driver accused of taking Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ killers to the scene of the fatal stabbing has given details of five people who were in his van on the day of the attack.

Leon Glasgow told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that in addition to 23-year-old Aristote Yenge and a man called “M” who were with him in the front of the van there were at least three other people in the back of the vehicle.

One of them was his drug supplier Adebayo Amusa and the other two were mixed race youths - one with what he described as “twisted” hair and the other with “big mushroom” hair.

Glasgow said that on the day of Tavis’s death he had been asked by Amusa to take him and “some of his boys to Nacton and back” in return for drugs and cash.

He met Amusa at Alderman Park and said he was then asked to drive to Iris Close before going to Packard Avenue.

He said that after leaving Iris Close he was told to head for Nacton via Bishops Hill and when the van was in Bishops Hill he heard the passengers in the back of the van say: “He’s here.”

Yenge had then said: “No he’s not” and Glasgow was told to drive back down Bishops Hill.

“I thought it was to do with drugs or money,” he said.

Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, have denied murdering 17-year-old Tavis in Packard Avenue on June 2.

Tavis was allegedly attacked because of rivalry between two gangs for what J-Block from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends from the Neno gang from the Nacton area, during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.