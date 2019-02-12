Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Delivery driver describes people in his van on day of Ipswich teenager’s death

PUBLISHED: 12:51 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 14 February 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

An Ipswich delivery driver accused of taking Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ killers to the scene of the fatal stabbing has given details of five people who were in his van on the day of the attack.

Leon Glasgow told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that in addition to 23-year-old Aristote Yenge and a man called “M” who were with him in the front of the van there were at least three other people in the back of the vehicle.

One of them was his drug supplier Adebayo Amusa and the other two were mixed race youths - one with what he described as “twisted” hair and the other with “big mushroom” hair.

Glasgow said that on the day of Tavis’s death he had been asked by Amusa to take him and “some of his boys to Nacton and back” in return for drugs and cash.

He met Amusa at Alderman Park and said he was then asked to drive to Iris Close before going to Packard Avenue.

He said that after leaving Iris Close he was told to head for Nacton via Bishops Hill and when the van was in Bishops Hill he heard the passengers in the back of the van say: “He’s here.”

Yenge had then said: “No he’s not” and Glasgow was told to drive back down Bishops Hill.

“I thought it was to do with drugs or money,” he said.

Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, have denied murdering 17-year-old Tavis in Packard Avenue on June 2.

Tavis was allegedly attacked because of rivalry between two gangs for what J-Block from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends from the Neno gang from the Nacton area, during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Barker and Berry take titles on fearsome Ely Hardriders course

Cambridge rider Felix Barker won the men's event at the Ely Hardriders. Picture: PAUL HARBINSON

More derby day misery – this time for Tractor Girls

Norwich City Ladies celebrate their opening goal

Delivery driver describes people in his van on day of Ipswich teenager’s death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Young girls encouraged to take up careers in science, technology and engineering

A number of young girls will be heading to BT in Adastral Park to learn about careers in STEM. Picture: STEMETTES

Exploring the inner girl inside every woman

Rebecca Birch as Rosie, Kathryn Ritchie as Jackie and Lisa Burrows as Margaret in My Mother Said at the New Wolsey Theatre - Photo: Sheila Burnett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists