E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Demolition of ageing school building in Ipswich will cause 'mixed emotions', says headteacher

05 October, 2019 - 16:05
The new Ormiston Endeavour Academy building under construction. Headteacher Jamie Daniels at the site. Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMY

The new Ormiston Endeavour Academy building under construction. Headteacher Jamie Daniels at the site. Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMY

BAZ

Its famous corridors and classrooms have educated generations of Ipswich families. So when this former Thurleston High School building is finally torn down to make way for more modern alternative, it will certainly mark the end of an era.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy Picture: SIMON PARKEROrmiston Endeavour Academy Picture: SIMON PARKER

And now Jamie Daniels, the headteacher in charge of what is today known as Ormiston Endeavour Academy, has said the change will cause "mixed emotions" - but is nonetheless important to make.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which now runs the major secondary school, is currently building a brand new £15million, 5,500sq m base next door to the current Defoe Road school.

MORE: First glimpse inside new £15million school building in Ipswich

The new site is a state-of-the-art, modern building which will last for at least 60 years, boasting 30 new classrooms including science laboratories, an ICT room, four rooms for music, art and drama and five design and technology rooms, as well as a large assembly hall.

CGI images of the planned new build at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich. Picture: WATES CONSTRUCTION LTD/JESTICO + WHILESCGI images of the planned new build at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich. Picture: WATES CONSTRUCTION LTD/JESTICO + WHILES

Funding has come from the Department for Education's Priority Schools Building Programme, designed to renovate the schools which are in the worst condition and in need of urgent repair.

But despite the fact the replacement of the old school building, which opened in 1967, is seen as long overdue, Mr Daniels said: "Across the community there will be mixed emotions.

"There will be people glad to see the back of it and there will be people sad to see it go.

"The important thing is that the work we've been doing will continue.

The new Ormiston Endeavour Academy building under construction. Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMYThe new Ormiston Endeavour Academy building under construction. Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMY

You may also want to watch:

"The work we've been doing on what it means to be part of the Endeavour community will be continuing.

"The vision and values we hold dear to aren't going anywhere."

Every lesson is set to be taught in the new school from September 2020, with the majority of the old school set to be demolished the year after.

MORE: Major school revamp could mean new building for 900 pupils

New outdoor facilities, such as five tennis courts, will also available to the community once they are completed.

And he believes the new open layout of the school, rather than the old, dark corridors of the past, will make life better for pupils.

"At the moment the site is very spread out but this will be much better for teachers to work collaboratively and easier for students to navigate around.

"That sense of going to a big school and you're going to get lost - you're not going to get that.

"We've got a really solid building that gives us all the facilities we're going to need to help us develop that sense of community in the school. It will allow for that real sense of community to develop."

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich and Colchester among top 10 most climate-friendly councils

The report by Friends of the Earth looks at how much woodland a local authority has. Picture: KEVIN SNELL/FLYIBOT

Demolition of ageing school building in Ipswich will cause ‘mixed emotions’, says headteacher

The new Ormiston Endeavour Academy building under construction. Headteacher Jamie Daniels at the site. Picture: ORMISTON ENDEAVOUR ACADEMY

Former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy criticised over comments about crash involving Derby players

Mick McCarthy, pictured here when he was manager of Ipswich Town, had defended Derby County star Richard Keogh. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Matchday Live: Jackson puts Blues ahead after a Garbutt free-kick causes carange again

Luke Garbutt holds his head as a first half chance is missed at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Meet inspiring mum ‘trying to make Ipswich the best place to be a woman in Suffolk’

Kim Trotter, founder of Future Female Society Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists