How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

School attainment at GCSE level in Suffolk is on the rise, according to new figures.

Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Department for Education has released Key Stage 4 data for all schools in Suffolk, revealing how pupils performed at GCSE level for the 2017-18 academic year.

The figures show an average rise in Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - from 0.01 in 2016-17 to 0.08 in 2017-18 - as our table shows.

You can see how well your child’s school, or the school you will potentially be sending your child to in the future, performed here.

This is above the average for England state-funded schools at -0.02.

The Progress 8 score is based on pupil’s average performance across 8 key subjects.

Figures also show that 41.3% of pupils achieved a grade of 5 or above in English and Maths GCSE, which is above the national average of 40.2%.

Of the 7155 pupils in Suffolk who took their GCSEs in 2016, 6820 (or 95%) are staying in further education or entering employment. This is above the national average for state-funded secondary schools in England (94%).