Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk schools see rise in GCSE attainment

24 January, 2019 - 13:21
Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

School attainment at GCSE level in Suffolk is on the rise, according to new figures.

Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Department for Education has released Key Stage 4 data for all schools in Suffolk, revealing how pupils performed at GCSE level for the 2017-18 academic year.

The figures show an average rise in Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - from 0.01 in 2016-17 to 0.08 in 2017-18.

This is above the average for England state-funded schools at -0.02.

The Progress 8 score is based on pupil’s average performance across 8 key subjects.

Figures also show that 41.3% of pupils achieved a grade of 5 or above in English and Maths GCSE, which is above the national average of 40.2%.

Of the 7155 pupils in Suffolk who took their GCSEs in 2016, 6820 (or 95%) are staying in further education or entering employment. This is above the national average for state-funded secondary schools in England (94%).

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch Lambert’s pre-Villa press conference LIVE

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk schools see rise in GCSE attainment

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

East Anglian bands to benefit from free live session recordings at Ipswich venue

Out Loud Music director Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal, Smokehouse Live co-ordinator. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH: The snow falling at Felixstowe docks

Watch the snowy video of Felixstowe docks. Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Wilkins hails Benhall bond as Badgers look to keep up pressure at the top

Benhall St Mary, pushing on and pleasing boss Carl Wilkins Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists