Suffolk schools see rise in GCSE attainment

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

School attainment at GCSE level in Suffolk is on the rise, according to new figures.

Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pupils at Holbrook Academy find out their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Department for Education has released Key Stage 4 data for all schools in Suffolk, revealing how pupils performed at GCSE level for the 2017-18 academic year.

The figures show an average rise in Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - from 0.01 in 2016-17 to 0.08 in 2017-18.

This is above the average for England state-funded schools at -0.02.

The Progress 8 score is based on pupil’s average performance across 8 key subjects.

Figures also show that 41.3% of pupils achieved a grade of 5 or above in English and Maths GCSE, which is above the national average of 40.2%.

Of the 7155 pupils in Suffolk who took their GCSEs in 2016, 6820 (or 95%) are staying in further education or entering employment. This is above the national average for state-funded secondary schools in England (94%).