Suffolk schools see rise in GCSE attainment
Archant
School attainment at GCSE level in Suffolk is on the rise, according to new figures.
The Department for Education has released Key Stage 4 data for all schools in Suffolk, revealing how pupils performed at GCSE level for the 2017-18 academic year.
The figures show an average rise in Progress 8 scores in Suffolk - from 0.01 in 2016-17 to 0.08 in 2017-18.
This is above the average for England state-funded schools at -0.02.
The Progress 8 score is based on pupil’s average performance across 8 key subjects.
Figures also show that 41.3% of pupils achieved a grade of 5 or above in English and Maths GCSE, which is above the national average of 40.2%.
Of the 7155 pupils in Suffolk who took their GCSEs in 2016, 6820 (or 95%) are staying in further education or entering employment. This is above the national average for state-funded secondary schools in England (94%).