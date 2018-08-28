Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council granted £4m to ‘future proof’ roads

PUBLISHED: 00:00 31 January 2019

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Suffolk’s roads will be getting a futuristic makeover thanks to a multi-million pound investment from the Department for Transport.

New charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The funding, which is part of a £22.9million research pot split between six councils, is earmarked for trials on new surface materials and other innovative designs.

In Suffolk, £4.41million will go towards adapting street lamps into WiFi hubs, or ports suitable for charging electric cars.

The council will also have the opportunity to trial ‘road sensors’ to see which work best in various conditions.

While the Department for Transport has not specified what these sensors will be used for, its other trials in Buckinghamshire and Kent will use similar technology to collect data on air quality and road surface temperature, as well as ANPR, CCTV, drainage, gritters and gulleys.

Commenting on the multi-million pound investment, transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Today’s trials will see how new technologies work in the real world to ensure our roads are built for the 21st century.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Council granted £4m to ‘future proof’ roads

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists