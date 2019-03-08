E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man blinded in one eye by a punch

PUBLISHED: 07:31 21 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who punched a 59-year-old man in the face, leaving him blind in one eye, has been jailed for 20 months.

Valencia Chambers was sitting on a wall outside an off-license in Vernon Street shortly before 9pm on August 8 when Derek Bias told him to stand up, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Mr Chambers refused Bias asked him: "Do you want it sitting down?" before repeatedly punching him in the face, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

A witness rushed to Mr Chambers' assistance and told Bias: "If you want to pick on someone, pick on me."

Mr Kelly said that as a result of the attack Mr Chambers had been left blind in one eye.

Bias, 29, of Kerry Avenue, Ipswich, was initially charged with assaulting the victim causing him actual bodily harm but was charged with a more serious offence of unlawful wounding when the seriousness of the injury to Mr Chambers' eye was realised.

Sentencing Bias, who had been drinking, Judge Martyn Levett said he had a history of unprovoked attacks on other people.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee for Bias said her client was sorry and ashamed for what he had done.



