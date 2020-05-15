Robber to be sentenced for Ipswich convenience store raid

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who demanded cash from the till of an Ipswich convenience store is due to be sentenced for robbery later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dermot Ryan had been due for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday but the hearing was adjourned for factual issues in the case to be resolved.

Ryan, of no fixed address, had admitted robbing the New Little Hut convenience store, in Eagle Street, Ipswich, at an earlier hearing on February 13.

The 27-year-old demanded cash and made off with between £120 and £150 from the till on August 7 last year.

Ryan was arrested in Norwich city centre for other matters on December 12 and formally charged with robbery before magistrates two days later.

He was remanded in custody after entering a guilty plea at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until the afternoon of Friday, May 29.