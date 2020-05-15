E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Robber to be sentenced for Ipswich convenience store raid

15 May, 2020 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who demanded cash from the till of an Ipswich convenience store is due to be sentenced for robbery later this month.

Dermot Ryan had been due for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday but the hearing was adjourned for factual issues in the case to be resolved.

Ryan, of no fixed address, had admitted robbing the New Little Hut convenience store, in Eagle Street, Ipswich, at an earlier hearing on February 13.

The 27-year-old demanded cash and made off with between £120 and £150 from the till on August 7 last year.

Ryan was arrested in Norwich city centre for other matters on December 12 and formally charged with robbery before magistrates two days later.

He was remanded in custody after entering a guilty plea at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until the afternoon of Friday, May 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Councils threatened with bankruptcy by coronavirus crisis, says Ipswich borough leader

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere warned some authorities could face bankruptcy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robber to be sentenced for Ipswich convenience store raid

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Frustration as Royal Mail stops delivering post to Ipswich sheltered housing block

Royal Mail has stopped delivering post to Cumberland Towers sheltered housing in Ipswich. Picture: PA/ IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Football is back - how and why you should join Town fans in cheering on Fortuna this weekend

Fortuna Dusseldorf, a side with long links to Ipswich Town, return to action in the German Bundesliga this weekend
Drive 24