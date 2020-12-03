Man brandishing knife who confronted shopkeeper in Ipswich street is jailed

Published: 5:35 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

A man who was holding a knife when he confronted an Ipswich shopkeeper in the street outside his town centre convenience store has been jailed for nine months.

Sentencing Derrel Youngs, who had been released on licence from a 10-year sentence for robbery a year earlier, Judge David Goodin said: “Something had got under your skin that day and you were acting in an alarming way.

“What is absolutely plain is that for whatever reason, whether it was cocaine or alcohol or a combination of the two, or something else, without provocation or reason you behaved in this alarming way.”

He said the incident took place in front of several children and the shopkeeper, Karokh Ali, had described being scared when he saw Youngs was holding a knife.

Youngs, 28, of no fixed address, had denied affray and threatening Mr Ali with a knife but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court of both offences by 11-1 majority verdicts following a trial.

The court heard , Youngs had been released from jail in March 2018 and was recalled to prison following his arrest in June last year.

Giving evidence during the trial Mr Ali said he went to his convenience store at the corner of Surrey Road and Sirdar Road on June 23 last year and saw a man causing a disturbance.

The man was shouting and screaming and kept saying: “What? What?” and Mr Ali saw he was holding a knife by his side.

Mr Ali had tried to calm the man down and told him to stop and said he may have pushed the man back when he got within a metre of him.

The court heard that before the confrontation with Mr Ali, Youngs was allegedly seen throwing bottles and shout and swearing by members of the public including a taxi driver.

When the taxi driver tried to calm him down, Youngs allegedly threatened to “bottle” him and shortly afterwards he was seen arguing with Mr Ali.

Youngs allegedly said he was “going to kill everyone” and had then produced a large knife measuring around 40cm.

The police were called and an officer allegedly saw Youngs taking off his jumper and throwing it into a garden in Bulwer Road.

When the officer looked in the garden she also found some tracksuit bottoms and a T-shirt which matched the description of the clothing worn by the man seen with the knife in Surrey Road.

Other officers located Youngs at his grandfather’s house in Bulwer Road and described him as being “agitated and sweating.”

In 2013 Youngs, formerly of Whitland Close, Ipswich, and another man were each jailed for 10 years after they subjected a 22-year-old woman to a terrifying robbery in her home in Winchester Way.

The men had forced their way into her house, ransacked it, made threats before escaping with cash and a mobile phone.