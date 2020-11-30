E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man allegedly threatened to ‘bottle’ taxi driver, trial hears

PUBLISHED: 18:50 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 30 November 2020

Derrel Youngs is facing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Derrel Youngs is facing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A man threatened a shopkeeper with a knife and told a taxi driver he was going to “bottle” him during a violent incident in an Ipswich street, it has been alleged.

Derrel Youngs was allegedly seen throwing bottles and shouting and swearing by a taxi driver who was standing with his young son talking to some friends in Surrey Road, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When the taxi driver tried to calm him down, Youngs allegedly threatened to “bottle” him and shortly afterwards he was seen arguing with a shopkeeper at the junction of Surrey Road and Sirdar Road, said Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting.

Youngs allegedly said he was “going to kill everyone” and had then produced a large knife measuring around 40cm and pointed it at the shopkeeper.

Youngs had also allegedly continued to shout and throw things around hitting cars, said Mr Sorel-Cameron.

You may also want to watch:

The police were called and an officer allegedly saw Youngs taking off his jumper and throwing it into a garden in Bulwer Road.

When the officer looked in the garden, she also found some tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt which matched the description of the clothing worn by the man seen with the knife in Surrey Road, said Mr Sorel-Cameron.

Other officers located Youngs at his grandfather’s house in Bulwer Road and described him as being “agitated and sweating”.

Youngs was arrested and declined to answer questions during interview.

He was later picked out in a video identification procedure by the taxi driver.

Youngs, 28, of no fixed address, has denied affray and threatening a person with a knife.

The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Co-op Juniors visionary director Pauline Walker dies

Jeannie Ingram and Gary Avis with Pauline Walker, right, at Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular at Snape Maltings in 2017. Pauline hasdied following a long illness Photo: Alan Ayres

Entrepreneurial duo become millionaires - seven years after plotting new business over cup of coffee

Claire Woodman and Kelly-Anne Byres of Poppy Nursing and Care Services Picture: POPPY NURSING AND CARE SERVICES

Get your hands on a 5-course takeaway Christmas dinner for £15 in Ipswich

Turkey ballotine with with porchetta stuffing, buttery mash, seasonal herby vegetables and cranberry jus- part of a £15 heat at home Christmas dinner available to collect in Ipswich this December Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Do you remember TV show Flog It! visiting Ipswich in 2002?

Flog It! visited Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man allegedly threatened to ‘bottle’ taxi driver, trial hears

Derrel Youngs is facing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND