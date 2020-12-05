E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Itchy and Scratchy’ drug dealers and violent pair among criminals Jailed in Suffolk

05 December, 2020 - 06:00
Clockwise from top left: Derrell Youngs, Luke Mason, Ben Taylor and Logan Burnett Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Clockwise from top left: Derrell Youngs, Luke Mason, Ben Taylor and Logan Burnett Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A pair of drug dealers and two men who sparked violent knife incidents outside Ipswich shops have been locked up for a total of more than 13 years.

They were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Derrell Youngs, 28, of no fixed address, threatened an Ipswich shopkeeper with a knife on June 23 last year.

Youngs had been released from a 10-year jail stretch for robbery in March 2018 and was recalled to prison following his arrest.

He denied affray and threatening Karokh Ali outside his convenience store in Surrey Road, but was found guilty of both offences by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court and jailed for nine months.

MORE: Man brandishing knife who confronted shopkeeper in Ipswich street is jailed

Luke Mason, 26, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a police officer and threatening a person with a knife in July.

Mason was jailed for 66 months for trying to stab another man outside the Premier Convenience store, in Dickens Road.

Like Derrell Youngs, he had also been recalled to prison – having been released from a nine-year term for attacking two party guests party with a machete in Duke Street in 2015.

MORE: Victim haunted by attacker’s expression during knife assault

Logan Burnett and Ben Taylor were known by the nicknames Itchy and Scratchy while linked to the ‘Santos’ drug line, which sent out almost 6,000 marketing text messages to class A drug users in the Ipswich area between January and March.

Burnett, 23, of no fixed address, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of cocaine, on October 26 last year.

He and Taylor, 24, of Bull Road in Ipswich, also admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between January and May.

Burnett, who also admitted possession of cannabis and breach of a suspended prison sentence, was jailed for four years, while Taylor was jailed for two years and 10 months.

The court heard that Taylor, a graduate of the Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen apprentice programme, had become involved in drug dealing to make some “quick cash” while homeless and addicted to drugs.

MORE: Pair from drug line targeting thousands of users in Ipswich are jailed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Late night shopping could become a daily addition, says town centre expert

Ipswich Central boss Paul Clement said the town proved popular for the first late night shopping of the year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid to halt habitat loss and reintroduce declining species in Suffolk

Suffolk County Council has agreed to form a biodiversity plan to enhance wildlife and re-introduce species, such as this wasp spider species. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

‘Itchy and Scratchy’ drug dealers and violent pair among criminals Jailed in Suffolk

Clockwise from top left: Derrell Youngs, Luke Mason, Ben Taylor and Logan Burnett Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fortress breached, let’s be Frank and time for Plan B? – Plymouth v Ipswich Town pre-match talking points

Aaron Drinan led the line for Ipswich Town during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Oxford United. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Broke Hall Covid rates twice the national average after 23 new cases in a week

Some areas of Ipswich are still seeing a rise in cases despite the town as a whole recording a decline Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN