Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

A pair of drug dealers and two men who sparked violent knife incidents outside Ipswich shops have been locked up for a total of more than 13 years.

They were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Derrell Youngs, 28, of no fixed address, threatened an Ipswich shopkeeper with a knife on June 23 last year.

Youngs had been released from a 10-year jail stretch for robbery in March 2018 and was recalled to prison following his arrest.

He denied affray and threatening Karokh Ali outside his convenience store in Surrey Road, but was found guilty of both offences by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court and jailed for nine months.

Luke Mason, 26, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a police officer and threatening a person with a knife in July.

Mason was jailed for 66 months for trying to stab another man outside the Premier Convenience store, in Dickens Road.

Like Derrell Youngs, he had also been recalled to prison – having been released from a nine-year term for attacking two party guests party with a machete in Duke Street in 2015.

Logan Burnett and Ben Taylor were known by the nicknames Itchy and Scratchy while linked to the ‘Santos’ drug line, which sent out almost 6,000 marketing text messages to class A drug users in the Ipswich area between January and March.

Burnett, 23, of no fixed address, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of cocaine, on October 26 last year.

He and Taylor, 24, of Bull Road in Ipswich, also admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between January and May.

Burnett, who also admitted possession of cannabis and breach of a suspended prison sentence, was jailed for four years, while Taylor was jailed for two years and 10 months.

The court heard that Taylor, a graduate of the Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen apprentice programme, had become involved in drug dealing to make some “quick cash” while homeless and addicted to drugs.

