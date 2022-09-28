Derren Brown's masterpiece Showman is an emotional rollercoaster

Review

If somebody says they don’t believe in the art of illusion, I’d recommend they watch Derren Brown’s latest show.

Showman, which is now on at the Ipswich Regent Theatre, is a performance that leaves you with thoughts on what’s really important in life.

As Derren Brown, the master in his craft, said: “Funnily enough, the show was written pre-lockdown, about how the things in life that feel most isolating actually tend to be the very things that we share.

“Then this literal play-out of that idea happens, globally. So that has remained at its heart - it has a gentle thread about how we share our human difficulties, and the value of remembering what’s important.”

Derren Brown in Showman 2021/2022 - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

With the many acts Derren performs, Showman will leave you with this nice, warm feeling of living in this very moment and enjoying your life as it is, with its good and bad sides.

It is surely the most personal show Derren has ever done and that is all we can say without revealing any top secrets. So if you’d like to know more, get your tickets before they’re gone.

The name of the performance, Showman, could be misleading, as Derren doesn’t act a showman, he is just himself, like a good friend who allows us to get to know him a little bit better.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that this show is an emotional rollercoaster.

What’s amazing about Showman is that everybody from the audience is engaged in Derren’s tricks.

What’s more, the whole audience connects with each other, which makes you feel like you’re just watching a show with a group of friends.

What Derren Brown is able to showcase in two hours at the Regent definitely opened my mind and made me wonder how anybody can perform such tricks without using any special powers.

You will certainly see why Derren Brown is a multi award winning master of mind control and illusion.

Standing ovations after the show are the best proof that Showman is a magical masterpiece, equally funny and thought-provoking.

What was my first thought after the show? I'd watch Showman again tomorrow.