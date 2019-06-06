Gallery

Can you spot your child in school's Desert Rats Memorial Service?

The Desert Rats Memorial Service held at Orwell Park School in Nacton. Picture: SARAH KIRBY SMITH Archant

A school with a special connection to one of Britain's most famous Second World War brigades held a moving commemorative service to marks its role in Suffolk.

The 22nd Armoured Brigade of the 7th Armoured Division (Desert Rats) was stationed at Orwell Park School in Nacton during the Second World War on its way from Thetford Forest to the Normandy landings.

As a result surviving members of the Desert Rats, the Desert Rats Association and serving officers from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - led by Lt Col SP Coply-Smith - joined in a service attended by all pupils at the school.

Wreaths were laid by Desert Rats Association founder Lesley Dinnings' widow Frances, as well as the head boy and girl at Orwell Park School.

"In this, the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, we remember the Desert Rats who were stationed at Orwell Park preparing and water-proofing their landing craft ready for the landings in Normandy," a spokesman for the school said.

Afterwards, the pupils were given the opportunity to look at the vintage vehicles on display.

